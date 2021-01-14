Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
January 14: 48 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 69 new recoveries
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to give State of State Address
Live
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Can President Trump pardon himself before leaving office on Jan. 20?
Video
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: January 14, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: January 13, 2021
Video
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions plummeted 10 percent during COVID pandemic
Siouxland Forecast: January 13th, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: January 12, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
Health
Coronavirus
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Jobs
Careers
Community
Mr. Food
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Cooking with Fareway
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KCAU 9 Weather Photo Submission
Contests
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 08:40 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 08:47 AM CST
Tweets by kcautv