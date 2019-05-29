KCAU 9 Reporter Tasia Nevilles

“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.“– Oprah.

Packing my bags and loading up my car in 90 degree weather in Birmingham, AL and driving to Sioux City is by far the biggest step I’ve ever taken in my life. Although I was born in Portland, Oregon, I’ve spent the majority of my life in the south. Rolltide! Oh, how I miss that southern cooking badly. I graduated from Miles College, a small historical black liberal arts college with a degree in Mass Communications and concentration in Broadcast Journalism. I was a member of the Academic Excellence Program, an honor program that acknowledges and supports scholars by sponsorships for things like scholarships or even trips around the world! I obtained my Bachelors of Communication degree at the age of 26 and it’s one of the proudest moments of my life.

Unlike most college graduates, I didn’t know I was going to go to college. I always loved learning but once I moved to Birmingham, the public education system wasn’t the best and that lead me to fall behind in school during my younger years. It wasn’t until my senior year in high school, that I realized I loved English, storytelling and using my imagination. I enrolled in college when I was 23 years old. I was eager and ready to embark on this new dream of being a News Reporter like Mary Jane in the Being Mary Jane show on Netflix.

During my senior year in college, I landed my first internship at WBRC Fox 6 news, the number one news station in Alabama. During my time there, I learned different positions and jobs that all help make news happen. I fell in love with each position and how they all involved learning and creativity. I enjoyed watching the Anchors prepare for show time. I studied the reporters while they were out gathering their stories. I spent so much time at the station that after my internship, I was hired as a News Assistant and Digital Content Producer for the station. As I was approaching my senior year of college, I began to apply for on-air positions, as I was approaching a full year in my position. This journey led me to Sioux City and I believe this city chose me.

During my free time, I enjoy watching Hulu and Netflix shows like Game of Thrones or Being Mary Jane. Personal success is paramount to my vision but helping and loving everyone around me is tantamount. Sioux City is where I plan to grow, love and connect as I strive to achieve my dream of telling better stories and being a genuine friend in the community. This is a place that will help to groom me as I strive to give Sioux City everything I have in hopes of becoming a part of something Siouxland can be proud of.