KCAU 9 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Rebecca Pryor

Hello Siouxlanders! As a Maryland native, I recently traded in my Old Bay and Blue Crabs for Cookies BBQ sauce and pork chops. More than the farm fresh produce, I’m excited to get to know all you!

I studied communication/journalism at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania where I earned a double concentration in public relations and electronic media. As a two-sport student athlete, I will always be Red Raider Proud and couldn’t be more grateful for the education and experiences Ship has provided me.

My love for story telling began in radio. I co-hosted a show for three years with my best friend called, “Shane and Becca Uncensored and Unsupervised” (A title that evoked both heavy supervision and heavy censorship from our school’s administration…) on 88.7 FM WSYC. I also wrote sports recaps for The Slate, Shippensburg’s school paper. It wasn’t until my senior year that I realized the power of telling a story visually through video and how badly I wanted to perfect it as my craft.

Post-college, I got my foot in the Broadcasting door working in production at WDVM-TV, a local TV station in Hagerstown, MD. I also worked part-time as a Live Digital Media Operator for ESPN sporting events/talk shows.

Working for KCAU Channel 9 is my first job in front of the camera and I couldn’t be more eager to tell Sioux City’s stories. I chose this industry because the only thing I love more than getting to meet new people is getting to know new dogs. Side bar: Please address all dog and/or baby animals stories directly to me at rpryor@kcautv.com.

In all seriousness, everyone has a story to tell and I feel especially privileged it’s my job to help tell them. If you see me around town, please don’t hesitate to say hi or pitch me a story idea! I can’t wait to meet you!