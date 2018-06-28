KCAU 9 Sports Reporter Jacob Russo

Hello Siouxland!

Since I was born in California and raised in Florida, the Midwest is like a foreign country to me, but I’m excited to finally live somewhere that has seasons other than “wet” and “dry”!

I played just about every sport I could growing up: soccer, basketball, football, baseball. You name it, I’ve probably at least tried to play it. This passion for sports is what drove me to become a journalist. I wanted to be on the field as a player, but since I was never good enough to play at the college level and beyond, I figured being on the field as a reporter was the next best thing.

I attended Florida State University and joined the College of Communications with a focus on Media Communications and Television. I was a reporter and sports anchor for the student produced “Seminole Showcase” television show on the local PBS station, WFSU, and later I was a reporter and occasional host of “Seminole Sports Magazine,” a weekly show that ran on Fox Sports Sun in Florida that focussed on Florida State athletics. I also was able to intern at WCTV in Tallahassee and WTVT in Tampa as a news and sports intern.

It was through Florida State and my internships that I learned that I not only loved reporting on sports, I loved reporting in general. I truly enjoy getting to know everybody I interact with and learning their stories. Everybody in this world has something interesting to say, and I want to know what that is for everybody in Siouxland.

Outside of working, I love watching sports. Football and hockey are my favorites, so I’m excited to catch some Musketeers games! I’m a huge Tampa Bay and Chicago sports fan, so you might see me around town wearing a Buccaneers or Blackhawks jersey! I’m a movie nerd (Jurassic Park and Back to the Future are my favorites!) I enjoy working out and exploring new places, so I’m open to recommendations of things to do around Siouxland!

Joining KCAU 9 is my first step into the professional journalism world, and I couldn’t be more excited to be in Sioux City. I want to know all of your stories, so don’t be afraid to send me a story tip or idea at JRusso@kcautv.com.