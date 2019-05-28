KCAU 9 Reporter Marina Bach

Since I was old enough to talk, I’ve been asking questions. I’ve always had a passion for getting to know others and telling their stories. Now, I’m blessed to call it my career in the part of the country I know and love.

I am a Midwest girl born and raised in St.Louis Missouri. If you see me wearing red or blue, it’s because I live and breathe for St. Louis sports! Go cardinals and Blue’s!

I graduated from Lindenwood University in St. Charles with a degree in broadcast communication. While in school I gained hands on experience at our school station LUTV. I started as a sideline reporter for our schools sports network, then found my true calling in news. Driven by a purpose to uncover local native stories close to home.

During my last two years at Lindenwood I took an internship with KMOV News 4 and Fox 2 News in St. Louis. Shadowing reporters, write scripts, and editing video, all while learning from some of the best in the business. I’m so grateful for the experience and memories I gained.

Hoping to gain even more experience in journalism, I’m currently furthering my education at Lindenwood University pursuing a masters degree in Digital Content Strategy. Taking what I learn in the classroom and applying it to my work I do in the field for KCAU 9 news.

When I’m not studying or at work, you can find me with a cup of coffee in one hand and an ice cream cone in the other. I’m excited to call Siouxland my new home away from home. If you have any story ideas feel free to reach out to me!