KCAU 9 Reporter Jessica Watson

Hi Siouxland! It’s been a joy getting to know the community the past few months. My favorite part of this job has been connecting to people from all over the Siouxland region and sharing those stories the best I can.

I was born in Long Island, New York, but I consider my hometown Tucson, Arizona. I moved when I was 7 and Arizona is home for my family.

I attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a degree in Agricultural Communications with a focus in Broadcasting Journalism. I also received a minor in Food and Environmental Sciences. I produced, reported and anchored for the university’s student news station, UI7 News.

I first realized my love for journalism during my internships at Tucson News Now and News 4 Tucson. I spent countless hours with reporters while learning to write newscast and web stories.

I started working at KCAU 9 in November of 2018 and have delighted in getting to know Siouxland. I work hard to learn and grow as a reporter each day while sharing news that impacts the community.

Before I found my passion for journalism I trained rigorously as a dancer. I spent many summers away from home training at companies such as Boston Ballet, ABT New York, and Ballet Austin. You can still catch me dancing around the KCAU station today.

If you have any story ideas don’t hesitate to reach out to me at JWatson@kcautv.com