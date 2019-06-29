KCAU 9 News Weekend Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr

If you had asked me 7 years ago what I would study in college the answer would not have been meteorology. The funny story behind that is that I used to be deathly afraid of storms. Fast forward to now, and weather/ meteorology has become my biggest passion, and I’m honored to share my passion with all of you! I grew up in northern Illinois, basically along the Wisconsin border, which is not much different weather phonomenon wise as here in Siouxland. One of the biggest differences between there and here is that here we don’t have a massive lake to affect our weather.

I graduated with my Associates in Applied Meteorology in 2015 from the local county college near my hometown. From there, I transferred to Northern Illinois University (Go HUSKIES)where I pursued meteorology as my major and geography as my minor. Throughout my time at NIU, I participated in many events, gained life long friendships and graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology and a Minor in Geography in 2018. As a Huskie at NIU I joined the journalism team and provided forecasts for the college, including our home football games during the fall semesters. I gained so much knowledge from being part of the NIU Northern Television Center that I wound of landing an internship with CBS Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Drew Burgoyne. Not only did I have an internship, I joined College of DuPage’s storm chasing team and went out chasing with a group of people for 10 days. I joined them twice and I got to see many different weather phonomenon. My favorite day being the day we chased a storm that produced four tornadoes in one day (my official tornado count of how many I have seen is up to 7)! Severe weather is my favorite type of weather, and I love having the opportunity to inform all of you and keep you safe if/ when severe weather strikes through our area!

When I am not working, I love doing things that keep me busy or spending time with family. I love listening to music (which ranges from 80s retrowave style music to country to hip hop and more; however, I am not a fan of rap). I love spending time outside. One of my favorite outdoor activites includes campfires and camping with friends and family. Nothing beats food cooked over a campfire (and don’t forget about the s’mores)! Lastly, one of the many other favorite things I love to do is play video games on my computer with my brothers (I am the youngest and only girl in my family with 3 older brothers)! Playing video games with them allows us to stay close no matter what the distance between us is!

Thank you all for watching and being part of the KCAU 9 News family! As your weekend meteorologist, I will always do my best to keep you informed about the weather and provide you with fun stories to keep up with from around Siouxland during the week!