KCAU 9 News Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson

Weather is what I’m passionate about and I’m excited to share that with all of our KCAU 9 viewers! Growing up in Valparaiso, IN near Chicago, I witnessed many of the same weather phenomena that affects Siouxland. Severe thunderstorms, heavy snow events, plus all the wild temperature fluctuations that come with living in the Midwest.



In 2010 I graduated from Valparaiso University with a B.S. in Meteorology/Mathematics. My time at Valpo was terrific; I was coached by Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee in weather casting and I participated in a lot of activities such as storm chasing with the meteorology faculty. I also had internships with WFLA-TV in Tampa, FL and WGN-TV in Chicago, IL.



I started at KCAU 9 in January 2012 and became a jack-of-all trades doing weather broadcasts on the weekend and reporting through the week. While reporting I had the pleasure to visit many communities in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. While reporting comes with challenges, having the opportunity to share someone’s story is a unique gift. You’d never dream of half the things you do and learn in a day of reporting! In 2015 I transitioned to doing weather full time in our morning show and in 2018 I took on the role of Chief Meteorologist.



In my personal time, I enjoy following Chicago sports – especially the Bears. I also listen to a lot of music (Radiohead, Bon Iver, and The Flaming Lips are among my favorites) and frequently go to concerts. My wife Claire & I watch plenty of movies together and enjoy pop culture. We take our goldendoodle Winston on big walks around Sioux City so hopefully we’ll see you out & about!



Thank you for watching. I’ll always do my best to keep you informed & entertained with an accurate forecast.



Scott Larson

slarson@kcautv.com