KCAU 9 News Anchor Tim Seaman

Born in San Diego, California, Tim Seaman has been a Siouxlander most of his life. As a kid growing up, he attended school in places like, Forest City, Iowa, Cherokee, Iowa, and Emmetsburg, Iowa, where he graduated from high school.

A University of Northern Iowa grad, Seaman has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a double minor in Journalism and Public Relations.

The senior member of KCAU 9 News’ anchor team, Tim was hired as Sports Director in 1989. Tim worked in that role for more than 20 years. In April 2012 he was promoted to the role of news co-anchor joining longtime news personality Jenna Rehnstrom on the news desk.

Through his years in Siouxland Tim has been involved in many civic and charity projects including Sioux City Sports Commission, Sioux City Events Facilities Advisory Board and Face Off for Charity benefiting Boys and Girls Home and Family Services. Tim is a board member of Noon Sertoma.

Tim is an avid golfer, a hockey fan, likes to travel, and spend time with his family.

tseaman@kcautv.com