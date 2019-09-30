KCAU 9 News Anchor Matthew White

A proud Sycamore, Matthew graduated from Indiana State University and earned his B.A. in Broadcasting and Media Studies.

Growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana the youngest of two, Matthew aspired to sit at the anchor desk and deliver the news for a TV station early on.

At Indiana State University, he spent time in multiple student organizations including working as Program Director and a Deejay for the college radio station and a play-by-play announcer for ESPN 3.

In 2016, Matthew was selected as one of two students in the field of Communications to participate in the College Media Sports Reporting Camp in Nashville, Tennessee learning from industry leaders including Buster Olney of ESPN and more.

In 2017, Matthew landed his first job in television at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana. While there, he served as the editor for the evening newscasts and occasionally covered stories.

Wanting more of an on-air role, he then moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 2018 where he accepted his first News Anchor position for the morning show at WNKY-TV Channel 40.

During his time there, Matthew anchored both the morning and noon show daily while occasionally filling in on the evening shows. He also reported daily stories for midday and served as the morning show host.

Besides journalistic endeavors, Matthew enjoys raising money for cancer in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, being a multi-year volunteer for United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Indiana and volunteering at his local humane society.

His favorite hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, eating good food and playing baseball.

If you have a story idea, feel free to contact Matthew at mwhite@kcautv.com and say hi when you see him at local community events!