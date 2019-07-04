KCAU 9 News Anchor Hannah Adamson

Hannah Adamson joined the KCAU 9 news team as morning anchor in December 2018.

As a proud Hawkeye graduate, Hannah earned her B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications with a double minor in theatre arts and business administration.

She grew up in Peoria, Illinois the oldest of four, and knew she wanted to work in television from a young age.

At the University of Iowa, Hannah spent her time in multiple student organizations including working as a reporter for both Daily Iowan TV and The Daily Iowan, and as host of a radio show on KRUI.

In 2015, Hannah also had the incredible opportunity to work as a web intern for China Daily in Beijing.

Besides journalistic endeavors, she enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House, and other local non-profits.

Her favorite hobbies include playing the piano, writing music, and reading a good book. She’s also a huge Star Wars fan.

If you have a story idea, or a good book you’d like to recommend, feel free to contact Hannah at hadamson@kcautv.com. Go Hawks!