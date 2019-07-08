KCAU 9 News Anchor Bridget Bennett

Bridget Bennett joined the KCAU 9 news team as evening anchor in December 2018.

Bridget has lived in the Midwest all of her life. She’s also no stranger to living on state lines. She grew up in Ellendale, ND, just a few miles north of South Dakota border. While only a freshman at Ellendale High School, Bridget knew journalism was a perfect fit. She wrote stories for the local county newspaper all through high school and got her first taste of broadcast news job shadowing in Fargo, ND.

Her hometown is also where she met and married her childhood sweetheart Jason. They were married in May of 2009 and welcomed their first child, Landry, in 2015 and their daughter Lindley in 2017. The whole Bennett family loves to get out of the house to explore parks, museums, nature trails and other fun family activities.

Before settling in Siouxland, Bridget was just up the river in Sioux Falls. She spent six years working as an anchor and reporter at KSFY news. While there, she was able to work in many of the communities on the northern edge of Siouxland. While working at KSFY, she was also part of the team awarded two Midwest Regional Emmys for Best Weekend Newscast and several other regional news awards including Edward R. Murrow, Eric Sevareid and AP News.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude with degrees in Journalism and Advertising from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. She and her husband are big Dallas Cowboys fans and still head back to the Lone Star state for a visit whenever they can. Although she loved learning from some wonderful journalists in Dallas, Bridget was thrilled to pursue her career in broadcast journalism back home in the upper Midwest.

Bridget loves to meet new people and help out many difference causes in the community. If you have a story idea or an event you’d like help with, please contact Bridget at bbennett@kcautv.com