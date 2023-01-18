KCAU 9 is Proud to be a part of MercyOne Women’s Night Out, hosted by the MercyOne Siouxland Foundation. After a three-year hiatus the evening of fun, shopping, dinner and laughing with friends will return on March 30, 2023 from 4-9 p.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.
This year guests will enjoy shopping and pampering by 40 different vendors, free health screenings, dinner and entertainment by comedian Kerri Pomarolli. The event begins at 4 p.m. on March 30 with dinner and entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.
Women’s Night Out is one of the largest and longest running events in Siouxland for women and has seen sold-out crowds since its inception in 2000. Not only is it a night of fun, it also all for a good cause! Event proceeds benefit children served by the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center. The center works closely with community organizations in the investigation, treatment and prosecution of suspected cases of child abuse. Nearly 25,000 children from 35 surrounding counties have been helped since MercyOne opened the doors 33 years ago.
“Families never expect to be in the position of having to use the center,” said Bridgid Strait, MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center manager. “It is so important to us that every family has access to these specialized services regardless of their ability to pay. Support from our community is invaluable in ensuring children and families receive the support and care they need to move forward and heal.”
Tickets for Women’s Night Out are now available for $60! (Tables seat eight.)