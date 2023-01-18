Dog and Cat Vaccination Clinic

January 18th

2-7pm by appointment only (712-279-6968)

Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center

$15 per shot – CASH only

Toddler Winter Adventures

January 19th at 10am

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

History at High Noon

Philip C. Waltermire Photography presented by Tom Munson

January 19 at noon

Sioux City Public Museum

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Concerts at the Art Center

Jan. 21 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Kids’ Saturday Class

January 21 at 1-2pm

Free! Registration Required

Recommended for 4-6th grades.

Register at www.siouxcitylcic.com/kids/programs/

The first registered national landmark, the Sgt. Floyd Monument was built by local Sioux City residents over 100 years ago. Learn more about these men and women who made the monument possible as well as why the obelisk shape was chosen for the historic marker. Students will build a miniature model of the monument or design and create their own take of a historic monument to mark Floyd’s bluff.

Concerts at the Art Center

Jan. 28 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Trivia Night

January 28th at 6pm

Salix Community Center

Gather up your team of 8 for a night of Trivia! Social hour at 6, trivia at 7. This is a fundraiser for Westwood Music Boosters, fee is $200 per team of 8. Team themes are encouraged but not required. Text Jill @ 712-898-1895 to get your team in!

Winter Tree ID Hike

January 28th at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Learn to identify trees in the winter by observing their bark, buds and twigs

Annual Soup Supper

Chicken Noodle and Chili

January 28th starting at 5pm-8pm

Adults – $10 and Children 5-10 years $5

Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City, NE

Soup and Bingo Fundraiser

January 29th from 12pm-3pm

Come enjoy a free will donation soup & desert meal and then try your hand at a couple rounds of BINGO, bid on some silent auction baskets and purchase some raffle tickets all well supporting a great cause. All money raised stays local.

Alcester Golf Course in Alcester, SD

Teen Time: Book Binding 2 – This Time it’s Personal

January 30th at 4:30pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Black History Month Movie Night

Feb. 2 at 5:30pm

In celebration of Black History Month, the South Sioux City Public Library will be featuring a movie night. Join us for a night of history and popcorn!

South Sioux City Public Library

Le Mars Arts Center Presents 2-3-23

Reception Party and Fundraiser

6:30-10pm

Music themed exhibit of photography by Britton Hacke and original paintings by Jonas Lynch

Tickets are $40

Food Festival

February 4th at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center

Restaurant vendors from all around the Siouxland community showcase their diverse menus

Contact valerie@siouxlandfoodbank.org to sign up your business

Snow Scamper 5K

February 4 at 10am

Run-Walk-Snowshoe

Hillview Park in Hinton, Iowa

To register, volunteer or sponsor call 712-947-4270

First Annual Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA Youth Basketball Tournament

Feb. 4th & 5th

Grades 3-8 Boys and Girls

Call 402-404-8439 for more information

Birds N Breakfast at Ponca State Park

February 10 – 11

Looking for a cozy Valentine’s Day weekend away from home? Visit Ponca State Park and enjoy a Birds and Breakfast package that includes birding activities, the Great Backyard Bird County, 30% lodging discount, a bottle of wine or cider, a bundle of firewood and a Saturday Breakfast. During the month of February, the National Audubon Society conducts the Great Backyard Bird Count, and during Birds and Breakfast tours, members of the Loess Hills Audubon Society will introduce and inform guests on the Great Backyard Bird Count and how they can personally participate. For more details and to reserve your spot, contact the park at (402) 755-2284 or at ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Coffee & Conservation

Feb. 15th

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

10am – Coffee hour with presentation

Life in Katmai National Park

11am – Optional Outdoor Activity

Color The Wind Kite Festival

Feb. 18 at 11am

Color the Wind is back! Join us in Clear Lake for the Midwest’s largest and most colorful winter kite festival, featuring huge inflatable kites of all kinds flown by serious kite-flyers from across the United States. Free admission as always. Expect to be dazzled by this event! The display of beautiful colors, the sheer size of some of the kites, and the incredible choreography of the musical numbers are really something to behold. Visitors will flock to Clear Lake’s frozen oasis to see the most spectacular display of kite-flying around. The festival is a big hit for everyone! Young or old – seasoned kite flyer or newbie to the hobby.

Keep in mind, this is a winter event, so it could be very cold. Please dress accordingly, and don’t forget, to avoid a day spent squinting at the kites, so bring your shades! FAQs

Parking: We will have updated parking & shuttle routes for 2023, stay tuned!

You may drive along N Lakeview Drive to view the kites without getting out of your car. Kites will be available for purchase at the Lakeview Room. You may also bring your own kite to fly, just steer clear of the large kites and their lines! In addition to these local restaurants, we will have a couple food trucks parked across from the Clear Lake Yacht Club. You may NOT drive or park your car on the ice downtown in the designated festival area. Other Saturday activities:

Wind Discovery Fundraiser

Surf Ballroom is open from 9am-1pm.

Clear Lake Arts Center is open from 10am-4pm.

Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

February 25th

Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City, NE

Two divisions

Concerts at the Art Center

March 18 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Concerts at the Art Center

April 15 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center

Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser

May 13

Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.

Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City

Concerts at the Art Center

May 20 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Concerts at the Art Center

June 24 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center