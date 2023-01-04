KCAU 9 is proud to sponsor the NORM WAITT SR. YMCA’s Wine about Winter wine tasting fundraiser! We invite you to join us for this special event on February 17 at 6 PM at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.
At this event, guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of delicious wines. In addition to the wine tastings, we will also have a selection of hors d’oeuvres and snacks to enjoy throughout the evening.
As a fundraiser for the NORM WAITT SR. YMCA, all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting our mission to provide quality Chronic Disease Prevention and Management programming and resources in Siouxland. This includes everything from Parkinson’s Disease | Delay the Disease, Diabetes Prevention and Self Monitoring Blood Pressure activities.
We hope you will join us for this special evening and help make a difference in the lives of those we serve. To purchase tickets or make a donation click the tickets button below. We look forward to seeing you there!
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS