Adult Curling League

Tuesday evenings from January 3-February 28

Cone Park Outdoor Ice Rink at 3800 Line Drive

Must be 18 years and out of high school

Register by calling 712-279-6126

Life in Denali National Park

January 5th at 7pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Woodbury CCB Naturalist, Kari, shares her experience living and working in Denali National Park.

Evening Yoga with Brenda

South Sioux City Public Library

First class begins January 5 at 6:30pm

Yoga Class

January 11 at 5:30pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Great for all levels! Even beginners!

Taught by certified yoga instructor, Chan Follen

Winter Fun with Mrs. Torgerson: Winter Craft and Escape Room

Sergeant Bluff Community Center

January 15th

Craft from 11a-12pm

Escape Room – 12:30-2pm

Free event for school aged children

email Lexi@cityofsergeantfluff.com

History at High Noon

Philip C. Waltermire Photography presented by Tom Munson

January 19 at noon

Sioux City Public Museum

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Kids’ Saturday Class

January 21 at 1-2pm

Free! Registration Required

Recommended for 4-6th grades.

Register at www.siouxcitylcic.com/kids/programs/

The first registered national landmark, the Sgt. Floyd Monument was built by local Sioux City residents over 100 years ago. Learn more about these men and women who made the monument possible as well as why the obelisk shape was chosen for the historic marker. Students will build a miniature model of the monument or design and create their own take of a historic monument to mark Floyd’s bluff.

Trivia Night

January 28th at 6pm

Salix Community Center

Gather up your team of 8 for a night of Trivia! Social hour at 6, trivia at 7. This is a fundraiser for Westwood Music Boosters, fee is $200 per team of 8. Team themes are encouraged but not required. Text Jill @ 712-898-1895 to get your team in!

Winter Tree ID Hike

January 28th at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Learn to identify trees in the winter by observing their bark, buds and twigs

Soup and Bingo Fundraiser

January 29th from 12pm-3pm

Come enjoy a free will donation soup & desert meal and then try your hand at a couple rounds of BINGO, bid on some silent auction baskets and purchase some raffle tickets all well supporting a great cause. All money raised stays local.

Alcester Golf Course in Alcester, SD

Food Festival

February 4th at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center

Restaurant vendors from all around the Siouxland community showcase their diverse menus

Contact valerie@siouxlandfoodbank.org to sign up your business

Snow Scamper 5K

February 4 at 10am

Run-Walk-Snowshoe

Hillview Park in Hinton, Iowa

To register, volunteer or sponsor call 712-947-4270

Birds N Breakfast at Ponca State Park

February 10 – 11

Looking for a cozy Valentine’s Day weekend away from home? Visit Ponca State Park and enjoy a Birds and Breakfast package that includes birding activities, the Great Backyard Bird County, 30% lodging discount, a bottle of wine or cider, a bundle of firewood and a Saturday Breakfast. During the month of February, the National Audubon Society conducts the Great Backyard Bird Count, and during Birds and Breakfast tours, members of the Loess Hills Audubon Society will introduce and inform guests on the Great Backyard Bird Count and how they can personally participate. For more details and to reserve your spot, contact the park at (402) 755-2284 or at ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Coffee & Conservation

Feb. 15th

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

10am – Coffee hour with presentation

Life in Katmai National Park

11am – Optional Outdoor Activity