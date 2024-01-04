Save the date for a new event on February 9th, 2024 at the Dakota Dunes Country Club! Looking for a meaningful and enjoyable way to spend your winter evening? Look no further than the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA’s Wine About Winter fundraiser!
A night of delight in a fantastic array of wines, delectable food, and the company of wonderful people, all while supporting healthy living programs in Siouxland. Your generous support will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by these conditions.
We can’t wait for you to be part of this exceptional gathering. Secure your tickets now, and let’s create a lasting difference together!
- Date: February 9th, 2024
- Time: 6 PM
- Location: Dakota Dunes Country Club | 960 Dakota Dunes Blvd, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049