Kids Night Out

January 19 at 6pm

Pottery Pizza and Movie

LaunchPAD in Sioux City

Jill Miller Concert

January 21 at 2pm

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and betty Strong Encounter Center

On Sunday, January 21, at 2:00 pm the Betty Strong Encounter Center is honored to host celebrated singer, songwriter, speaker, and author Jill Miller. She will entertain the audience with musical selections. Since making music her full-time career, Jill has recorded six albums in Nashville. She collaborated with Denny Hemingson (the steel player for Tim McGraw,) the drummer from Rascal Flatts, and the lead guitar player for Garth Brooks, along with many others. Jill has also recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville.

Annual Soup Supper

January 27th from 5-8pm

Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City

Chicken Noodle and Chili Soups available

Holistic Health Expo

February 3rd form 10-5pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Are you ready to experience Siouxland’s premier event for holistic health and wellness? Whether you are looking for ways to improve your mind, body, or spirit, you will find something for everyone at the Siouxland Holistic Health Expo.

We are inviting all businesses, practitioners, crafters, and more who offer products or services that help heal the community and promote a happier way of life. If you have a passion for opening the hearts and minds of people, or helping others find their light, then this is the event for you.

To register as a vendor, please visit our website at https://www.siouxlandholisticexpo.com/registration-area.html and fill out the form. We will get back to you asap. For more information, please check out our website, email us at MainStMassage@gmail.com, call our office at 712-560-9609, or message us on social media.

Sioux City Stampede

PRCA Rodeo comes to Tyson Events Center

February 9 & 10

Complete with bull riding, barrel racing, broncos, roping, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Charlie Berens Good Old Fashioned Tour

February 23 at 8pm

Orpheum Theatre

Denim and Dreams

Feb. 24

Country Celebrations

Benefiting S.T.A.R.S.

Journey with Special Guest TOTO

Feb. 28 at 7:30pm

Tyson Events Center

Sioux City Comic Book Toy Show

April 20-21

Southern Hills Mall

Over 70 vendor spots

Starry Night – an adult prom

March 9 at 7pm

The Junior League of Sioux City is hosting it’s First Annual Starry Night, Adult Prom!

Dress in your BEST or WORST prom attire! Have some fun with this!

Grab a date… or go stag and enjoy a pre-prom meal at one of our sponsoring restaurants! (watch our Facebook event for more details coming soon)

After dinner, head on over to the Sioux City Convention Center and dance the night away… or sit with your friends and sip on a cocktail or two! Don’t worry… there’ll be NO chaperones at this event… so have some fun! We won’t tell!

The smoothest DJ in town will be spinning some tunes from ALL the eras! Enjoy some munchies, take your prom photos and vote for prom king and queen! And hey… leave the kids at home! This prom is for YOU! (Adults 21+)

Ward Davis Solo Acoustic

March 9th at 7pm

The Marquee in Sioux City

Come From Away

True Story. Hit Musical.

April 24 at 7:30pm

Orpheum Theatre

Home-in-One Golf Outing

July 31 at 9:30am

Join us as we “scramble fore a cause” during our 2nd annual Home-in-One golf outing on Wednesday, July 31. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Get your teams of four registered today by contacting Kim at, 712-224-5113 or at kim@siouxlandhabitat.org.