SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kenneth Jarman was drafted into the army during the Vietnam War, during a time in his life he was uncertain about what to do. In 1968, Jarman was in college when he received a letter that changed his life forever.

“I didn’t have much direction in my life at that point. When I was drafted, I thought at the time well I don’t have much say in the matter I might as well accept the fact, make the most of it,” said Jarman

When Jarman was drafted into the army he was unsure what to do. However, after a talk with his father-in-law, he was told to volunteer for everything he could.

“I trained to be an intelligence officer. I went to officers candidate school, graduated in 1969 from officer graduate school became a second lieutenant, and immediately came down with orders to go to Vietnam,” Jamar said.

Knowing he would eventually be sent to Vietnam Jarman volunteered, knowing he would be able to choose his assignment.

“My responsibility was to collect intelligence about the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army and every way I possibly could. We used every resource that you can think of,” Jarman said.

From aerial photo reconnaissance to underground sensors Jarman and his team would go into the jungle for many missions, trying to stay out of enemy sight.

“Sometimes we weren’t lucky enough to avoid enemy contact. And we always had escape plans and we always had reaction forces that would fly in to support us and help bail us out,” Jarman said.

Jarman spent 12 months in Vietnam, he stayed in the army following his tour of duty traveling the world while continuing intelligence work for the next 30 years.

“I got a great deal out of being in the army. Probably much more than some people did. The army made many opportunities available to me; education opportunities, travel adventures I’ve seen the world,” Jamar said.

Jarman says if you see a Vietnam vet, walk up to them and welcome them home as many never received one after the war.