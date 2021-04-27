‘I just remember the pain’: Veteran recalls service in Benghazi

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Brent Homan joined the Army in ’97 and retired in 2009.

“We went out and got the bad guys. I was the first one in and the last one out,” Homan said.

As a member of the infantry, he engaged in close range combat. A job that’s physically demanding and psychologically stressful. Homan said he loved every second of it.

Things changed in July of 2007.

“First thing I remember is just seeing a bright light, and then pain.”

While on a tour in Benghazi, a bomb went off next to Homan and one of his men

“I just remember the pain, I yelled three times and then I turned on the light that was inside the turn and looked over at my gunner and his face was white as a ghost. I knew something serious was going on,” Homan recalled.

He suffered an eye injury and every bone in his hand was shattered. He said he recalls looking down and seeing bones hanging out of his fore arm.

“All my bones in my hand are fused, I have severe nerve damage. My only nerve is gone. My right hand is always numb. My frontal lobe is completely smashed, flattened pretty much,” Homan said.

Due to the significance of his injuries, he was no longer allowed to serve in the United States Army.

“It was very hard, I still miss it to today. I mean, the bond that you create with your guys, I was in charge of solders and I had a lot of responsibilities, and I was important,” said Homan.

He uses each day to inspire others and help people come out of dark places.

“It’s more than your injuries. You can choose whatever you want but your injuries do not define who you are. It’s what you want and if you want it bad enough you’ll find a way to do it,” Homan said.

