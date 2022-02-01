SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The challenges and experiences this Marine Veteran faced in Vietnam aren’t for the faint of heart.

“I had already lost three buddies from high school over there. And I just thought, what a waste,” said Dannie Caskey, who first stepped foot in Vietnam at the age of 20 as part of the Marines.

“We walked down the flight to the hangar in Da Nang, the first thing that I noticed right away was the smell. Horrible. And from there, we loaded up on the Chinook helicopters, the big double props,” Caskey said.

His first assignment was securing his unit’s position in Hue City at all costs.

“And we circled the city, and you could see the destruction had already taken place. We couldn’t call airstrikes, we couldn’t call an artillery or tanks or anything like that because of the historical value of the buildings. After the second we get there, one of the company commanders said the hell with this,” Caskey said.

Caskey was in Hue City for two more weeks before the area was completely secured, but conditions soon changed.

“It was the best treatment we ever had. We found that out right away, once we left them, we weren’t treated like that. I mean we had the best food, and the best place to sleep,” Caskey said.

Caskey’s new assignments, working with 81 millimeter mortars and becoming a forward observer.

“What they would do is come in with helicopters and they’d fly us to the hot spots, and we’d get out, you know, and set up basic camp, so-called operations, was out in the boons, out in the jungle a lot, you know, we were on the move, classified us as a roving battalion,” Caskey said.

Whether it was three days or two weeks, Caskey and his unit would stay in these hotspots until they were completely secured. He would continue to repeat this until his time in Vietnam came to an end.

“One particular hill that I remember, hill 214, I happened to be walking by one of the gunners when they was shooting a valley of fire off, and I never got shook so hard in all my life,” Caskey said.

And after a year in Vietnam, Caskey was finally able to return home.

“One of the happiest days of my life, to get back stateside. It was just like, I’m safe,” Caskey said.

Caskey is now a member of the American Legion Post 307 and is an integral part of the Siouxland Freedom Park board. Not all of Caskey’s stories exist in this article, since some may be unsettling to the reader.