SIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — David Pratt was drafted into the U.S. Army seventy years ago and served for three years specializing as a paratrooper.

His journey started at Fort Riley in Kansas for basic training then off to Fort Benning in Georgia for special training.

About fifteen tried out to be paratroopers but not all made it through to Fort Campbell in Kentucky where the 11th Airborne Division was stationed. Pratt spoke on the fears crossing his mind when seconds away from a jump.

“When you got in that plane door and ready to jump, you looked and you’d seen that plane stabilizer and you think ‘Boy, that sucker’s gonna cut me.’ But it never does,” said Pratt.

Through rigorous training, Pratt says he successfully performed nine stunts during his service with several happening with snow on the ground and one at night when no lights were allowed. It wasn’t all serious though. Pratt shared a laugh about one night when he laid his flatbed down and was disturbed during sleep.

“And I crawled in my sleeping bag and pretty soon it was some biting going on and I had to get up and get in another spot. It was an anthill, I’d laid my sleeping bag on an anthill,” said Pratt.

Pratt started his family with his wife Barb five years after his service was up and shared something he learned about himself.

“That you can do a lot of things that you didn’t suppose you could do,” said Pratt.