Siouxland Freedom Park continuing to inspire region’s veterans

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Over Veterans’ Day Weekend, Siouxland Freedom Park received nearly $50,000 in donations from various community organizations, all to keep it on its trajectory of becoming one of the region’s best veterans’ parks around.

“Ten years ago, there was nothing here. This was a thicket with weeds as big around as your arm, and to see what we have now with the wall, the flag, the building,” said Mike Newhouse, president of Siouxland Freedom Park.

Newhouse understands that Siouxland Freedom Park has come a long way from its early days. Serving as president, he’s seen the evolution over the last decade with one of their largest achievements recognized fittingly on Veterans Day this year.

The park’s board of directors had a tough decision to make on who to give the naming rights to for the new Interpretive Center, but they were able to settle on the one person to be awarded the Medal of Honor and the Air Force Cross, Brigadier General Bud Day and wife Doris.

“There are no two people who have done more to inspire us and to set the kind of tone that will prevade Siouxland Freedom Park in the future,” said Newhouse about the couple.

Before the ribbon-cutting for the new building, a ceremony was held at the Veterans’ Memorial Wall with Post Commander John Ludwick of South Sioux City’s American Legion Post 307 leading the presentation of colors and a firing party. Ludwick spoke on why veterans deserve a place like this to honor them.

“Took an oath to defend the Constitution, protect it against its enemies foreign and domestic. We still believe in that, still have to be on guard for it. As the saying goes freedom is not free, also freedom is not a free-for-all,” said Ludwig.

Newhouse, rightfully emotional, said the mission now is to turn the Interpretive Center into a venue of education and inspiration for generations to come.

“We’re progressing rapidly to finish the interior. Soon we’ll begin to populate the building with museum-quality exhibits. It’s hard to put into words what a special day this is for all of us,” said Newhouse.

Newhouse told KCAU9 that most of the donations would go towards bringing in new exhibits to the Center as well as beginning new projects like the Korean War Memorial.