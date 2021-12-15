SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – He served in the US Navy as a Third Class Ship Serviceman during the Korean War. On September 19, 1951, Eugene Stokes enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from high school.

“I’d never seen a cruiser before. I didn’t realize how big it was,” said Eugene Stokes.

“We did 11 weeks of boot training. I got out on the 15th of December, went home on a 15 day leave, got back in San Diego. We didn’t know until we got back from boot training where we were going. That’s when I found out I was going aboard the Saint Paul,” Stokes said.

Stokes recalls a rough journey across the Pacific.

“Now that was an experience on that troop ship. I weighed about 225 pounds. I didn’t eat for seven days. Sea sickness is something else. When I got to Japan I weighed 165 pounds,” Stokes said.

Upon arriving in Japan, Stokes had to wait before the USS Saint Paul could pick him up.

“The ship was still on the bomb line in Korea. I had to wait there I think five days. I think four days later we were back out on the bomb line,” Stokes said.

During his time on the Saint Paul, Stokes recalls some harrowing moments.

“I went through a Typhoon with it too. It would go up a wave and when she tipped down, screws would come out and boy, it sounded like all hell’s cutting loose,” Stokes said.

Perhaps the worst was the day that dozens of his shipmates paid the ultimate price.

“They’d done a three gun salvo. The three barrels went up, the center, the two outer barrels dropped and went to the down position. The middle barrel slowly went down, it opened up the breach and she fired. So it took out 30 guys,” Stokes said.

It’s a tragedy etched into Stokes’ mind and senses.

“I have problems now with burnt flesh. Every time I had an eye lift with the VA and they cauterized, I’m like man, I want to come off that table,” Stokes said.

After four years on the Pacific, Stokes completed his service and returned home to Nebraska.

“It was a relief. Four years on the water, was enough. It was a good experience. I always say, you go to the military, you grow up,” Stokes said.

Stokes says the USS Saint Paul holds the record for the most ammunition fired in the US Navy’s history.