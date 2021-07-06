Jack of all trades: 185th ARW member shares experience serving several positions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — He’s been in 50 combat missions, was deployed to Qatar and Afghanistan, and provided air support to Navy Seals on the ground. In less than ten years, TSgt. David Asbra with the 185th Air Refueling Wing seems to have done it all.

“”If I can do it, I think anybody can,” said Asbra.

Asbra started with the 185th in public affairs in 2011, working as a broadcaster for five years.

“I would say I can take a little bit from everything, or, everybody that I’ve worked with. They all have experiences that I haven’t, or haven’t yet [had], so the information they pass on to me is something I file away,” said TSgt. Asbra.

It wasn’t until a trip to Estonia, Asbra made the decision to become a boom operator.

“We’ll refuel any kind of aircraft for the most part in Air Force inventory–we’ll haul cargo and we move troops around the world,” Asbra said.

On an average day, Asbra will help refuel military aircraft within a two-state radius.

“These are old jets, so, there’s always kind of little gremlins in there. I’ll back up the pilots in the books, they’re working the issue, but we could fix it, land, I mean, you just continue on,” said Asbra.

However, the most difficult part of his job is becoming more knowledgeable.

“Getting better. There’s so much knowledge that you have to acquire, and you’re never where you think you should be,” Asbra said.

A continuing process Asbra hopes to be a part of for as long as he can.

“Just being able to get as much out of it as possible, that would be my biggest advice,” Asbra said.