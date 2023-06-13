SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — US Army veteran Dr. David Paulsrud veteran considers himself a ‘Laotian veteran’ after spending most of his time in Laos as the Vietnam War began.

“Most of the faculty were world war two veterans. So I was convinced by one of them that if I’m going to spend the rest of my life in hospitals, I ought to take an assignment in the Army where I get to play with all the expensive toys,” Paulsrud said.

Paulsrud began his career in the US Army in 1959.

“I graduated from medical school when I was drafted. In 1959 I was 25 years old. I was probably the youngest member of our special forces group,” Paulsrud said.

Pursuing a career in the medical field, Paulsrud would receive orders for Laos.

“So we had six and eight-man teams and a dozen villages in Laos. Each team had a medic and I was in charge of supervising them. I was the only western trained doctor in Laos at that time so I was looking after the British,” Paulsrud said.

After a year in Laos, Paulsrud would end up stateside.

“I wound up taking my orthopedic training at Walter Reed hospital and the Army was kind of enthusiastic about me because of my experience being airborne and special forces,” Paulsrud said.

Paulsrud says his time working at Walter Reed exposed him to the harsh reality of the Vietnam War.

“My experience at Walter Reed was pretty traumatic because of my experience in Laos and my understanding of the foolishness of the war. And here I was getting all of these young men with severe and life altering injuries,” Paulsrud said.

After four years at Walter Reed, Paulsrud would serve in Colorado and Alaska until making his way back to Sioux City in 1970. Paulsrud says veterans like him weren’t very popular, so receiving thanks for his service was rare.

“I gave an instructional course on Opioids, about five years ago, and the women who introduced me thanked me for my service. And that’s the first time I’d ever heard that and I was just amazed because when I was at Walter Reed, we were told not to wear uniforms in town,” Paulsrud said.