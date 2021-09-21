‘I worked with some of the best men and women in the world’: Siouxland vet reflects on Navy service

(KCAU) — Mike Ellis served in the Navy for two decades, preparing ships and fighting for the country he loves. He has dedicated his life to the service and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Ellis may be one of the most patriotic people you’ll ever meet. The small town man had dreamed of joining the Navy from a young age, although when he got there, it didn’t turn out how he expected.

“It was kind of a shock to my system initially when I joined the Navy. I’m originally from Allen, Nebraska, not far from here. I have never been on an airplane. I had never been far from home,” Ellis said.

Ellis took his first flight ever to Chicago, where he also had boot camp training.

“There was a lot of firsts for me, the first morning waking up to the trash can being rolled down, a couple of commanders immediately yelling at us, you know, a whole lot of firsts for me,” Ellis said.

During Ellis’ time in the service, he was in control of supply and logistics. He inspected ships, got them ready to deploy and made sure polices and procedures were being followed.

“I was responsible for the Middle East and the Pacific and if they ran into problems getting repair parts or equipment, I worked on an admiral staff, I was able to expedite stuff here back in the US on behalf of the ships,” Ellis said.

Through his 20 years, memories he made with the people he served is something he cherishes most.

“You’ve got people from every city and state other countries that serve within the military, so you get to meet a lot of different kind of people, and one thing that just stands out in my mind is that I worked with some of the best men and women in the world. I mean really, the men and women who join the military, are among the nations best,” Ellis said.

In 2005, he retired as a chief petty officer. He said the thing that makes him most proud. is seeing the younger generation want to serve our country just like he did.

“It’s encouraging to know there’s a lot of good people in this world, willing to serve,” Ellis said.

Although he retired, he may be one of the most busy men I know as well. He is back in college getting his degree for computer science, that’s just to add to the long list of his accomplishments.



Shortly after serving, he joined different law enforcement teams before deciding to head back to Sioux City