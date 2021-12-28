SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — For Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared Junge, who served on the USS Ranger during the Gulf War, safety has always been a priority.

As he spent time on the ship’s catwalk, the view wasn’t always pleasant.

“You’re looking at something 80 feet away and these snakes, they appear to be 10 feet long,” Junge said. “They’re just huge.”

Planes would frequently land on the USS Ranger, and Junge says some landings were smoother than others.

“By the time you’ve already heard it, you’re seeing the exterior fuel tank skidding down the top of the runway or the flight deck and then off over your head,” Junge said.

After the Marine Corps, Junge received law enforcement training from Western Iowa Tech. He has worked for the Dakota County Sheriff’s office for over 20 years. The job can be difficult, but he said it is rewarding.

“Sometimes, it’s not so glamorous,” Junge said. “Other times, it’s nice to stop and change a tire for someone that needs a tire change.”