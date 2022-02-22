SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — She served in the Air Guard for over 20 years. Now she helps future servicemen and women.

Air Guard Lieutenant Colonel Rhonda Briggs served for more than two decades, deployed in places like Belgium and Panama but spending most of her time in Siouxland.

“I retired from the 185th in 2004, so my entire career was at the 185th. I call it the hometown Airforce,” she said.

Briggs says July 19th, 1989, is a day she’ll never forget. She was with the 185th when United Flight 232 crashed. One-hundred-twenty-two people died, while 184 people survived. Quick action by the 185th and area fire departments are credited for the high survival rate.

“Me not knowing much about flying, it looked like it was going to be okay. So it came in and then and we saw it coming in and then it tilted and then it crashed and broke apart and then we went into action,” Briggs said.

After retiring from the Air Guard, Briggs pursued a Master’s degree in psychology and a Doctorate in education. She’s currently a professor at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and the founder of the school’s military club. She helped organize the school’s Veterans Day celebration with help from her fellow servicemembers.

“I called my friends at the Guard and said, ‘Hey can you guys come up and do a flag presentation?’ And it really caught on, because people want to tell you about their mom or dad or grandma or grandpa who was in the military,” she said.

Briggs has helped WITCC earn a designation as a military-friendly college by advocating for a quiet study room for veterans who suffer from PTSD. She also made sure military veterans received all their education benefits.