SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – He’s spent more than 37 years in the military, holding a wide variety of positions along the way. At 19 years old, Marty Hogan made the decision to join the US Air Force working in non-destructive inspection.

“You use different methods to find defects in the aircrafts, sub aircraft parts, all that kind of stuff. It was really interesting, really technical. I stuck with that and did my four years active at Luke Air Force Base,” Marty Hogan said.

In May of 1988, Hogan completed his active duty and served as a reserve for the next 11 years.

“Through discussions with the technicians that were in the reserve unit, I learned about the air reserve technician program right before I left active duty. I had all of my paperwork filled out, I got a call from Barksdale Air Force base from the 917 fighter wing. We were one of the few reserve squadrons that were dual qualified. I worked on B-52’s and A10’s,” Hogan said.

In 1999, Hogan resigned his position as an Air Reserve Technician and moved back to Sioux City with his 12-year-old son.

“I started in the finance office in September of 2000. First time there, I deployed in 9/11. We went to Saudi for a couple of weeks, I went to Al Dhafra in 2007, and then just assorted long tours here and there,” Hogan said.

Hogan remembers his deployment to Saudi Arabia as part of the Air National Guard, and the moment he realized he was in a warzone.

“We finally get in, and we’re walking off the flight line and we’re going out to where I’m going to get my ride back to my office. And I notice there’s two big turrets sticking two 50 cals following us as we’re going out,” Hogan said.

After eight years in finance, Hogan moved to medical where he completed what he calls his most rewarding mission.

“I stayed in the guard part-time, there was a few things that I was working on. I’ve been attached to the Kosovo mission through the guard since 2016. And medically, we were helping them get their NATO role one certification. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my career,” Hogan said.

Since Marty Hogan’s technician retirement, he became more involved in the Siouxland Freedom Park, helping bring a Freedom Rock to the park.