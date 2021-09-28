‘A very difficult time’: Siouxlander utilized engineering background during Vietnam War

(KCAU) — Richard Storm graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines with an engineering degree and utilized his skills for the United States during the Vietnam War.

“It was just a very difficult time. Nobody wanted to be the last casualty,” Storm said.

After completing school to become a civil engineer, Storm signed up to serve in the military.

“In November, I get this little postcard in the mail, it was kind of interesting that I’ll be receiving orders to Vietnam in march of 1970. My first duty was as an engineer detachment that evaluated aerial photography for infantry operations,” Storm said.

Traveling from location to location, storm wasn’t too concerned about the Viet Cong.

“The places that we went were relatively safe. They generally had infantry security around these sights. Like a highway project, the Viet Cong wouldn’t bother us because that benefited them, too,” Storm said.

However, Storm recalls the uncertainty of sleeping in a warzone.

“The Viet Cong, it had seemed like between midnight and 1 o’clock, they would lob a few mortars in. What they were aiming for was some petroleum tanks, and we just happened to be somewhat downstream of that,” said Storm.

After four months on the job, Storm impressed his colonel and rose through the ranks.

“My colonel came to me and he said, ‘Well there’s a position as the installation engineer for the base near Nhatrang, which was called Camp McDermott.’ He said, ‘It’s a major slot,’ but he says, ‘I don’t have any doubt that you could handle the job.’ A lot of the projects were basically road projects, so you go out to units that were doing like, for instance, gravel crushing,” Storm said.

After a year in Vietnam, it was time for storm to return home.

“So I was all packed and ready to go, I had these friends who were in the aviation company, so one night they found me and they said, well we’re leaving at midnight,” said Storm.

Storm looks back his service as a life-altering experience.

“A year’s absence doesn’t do a marriage any help. I know my wife would say, ‘You’ve changed.’ I would say, ‘I don’t think so,’ but you know, looking back, I, you know, you do after a year, you change,” Storm said.