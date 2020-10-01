Skip to content
Veterans Voices
‘It just gives you a better outlook on life’: Veteran serves in Marine Corps, Sioux City PD, and 185th Air Refueling Wing
Video
Siouxland veteran remembers military tribunal of Japan’s former prime minister
Video
‘Promised no tomorrow’: Veteran recalls three tours in Vietnam War
Video
‘We wanted to win’: Wakefield veteran shares experience of Normandy landings
Video
Veterans Voices: Non-profit Helps Female Veterans ‘Dress for Success’
Video
Veterans adjust to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup through program in Virginia
Video
Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
Video
Army veteran, former high school athlete coaches perseverance
Video
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Video
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
Video
‘Lead from the front’: Vietnam combat veteran shares lessons in leadership
Video
Veterans Voices: Willing Warriors retreat helps with healing
Video
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Video
Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
Video
Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
Video
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)