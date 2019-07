Set in turn-of-the century New York City, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” NEWSIES is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family!

NEWSIES will take the stage at the South Sioux City Middle School auditorium (3625 G Street, South Sioux City, NE) for eight big performances!

Friday, July 26th @ 7:30PM Saturday, July 27th @ 7:30PM Sunday, July 28th @ 2:00PM Monday, July 29th at 7:30PM

Thursday, August 1st @ 7:30PM Friday, August 2nd @ 7:30PM Saturday, August 3rd @ 7:30PM Sunday, August 4th @ 2:00PM

All seats are $15

General admission tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com/events/newstageplayers.