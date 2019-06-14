U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Cathryn Lyons graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lyons is the daughter of Kurt and Gerri Lyons and sister of Carolyn Lyons of Sioux City, Iowa.

She is a 2018 graduate of East High School, Sioux City, Iowa.