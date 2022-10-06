KCAU 9 is excited to be a part of the community Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm inside the Tyson Events Center. This spook-tacular event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend.
At this Fall Favorite, over 30 different local businesses will be located around the Tyson Events Center handing out candy. Trick or Treating will be one-way throughout the building with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office.
