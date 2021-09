Join us, as we change lives, Friday, October 1st at the Marriott Center at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Cocktails start at 6pm with all your favorite tailgating food and games. There’ll be live music and a silent auction. Dinner will start at 7pm, followed by a program and the live auction.

To RSVP: Call 712-293-4919 or email development@bghome.net

To see all the auction items please visit one.bidpal.net/tailgating