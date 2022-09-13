Monarch Tagging

September 14 at 6pm

We will search for any migrating monarchs and hope to tag them on their journey to Mexico. Wear sturdy walking shoes and meet at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Free! For more information and pre-register, contact Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center – 712-258-0838

Junior League of Sioux City FORE! Women Annual Golf Tournament

Sept. 16 at 3pm

The Fore! Women Best Ball Tournament is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City to support their mission of empowering women! Join the Junior League of Sioux City for our annual women’s golf tournament and social event.

This charity tournament will consist of teams of four women each. Golfers will have a shotgun start at 3pm and enjoy 9 holes, fun on the course, with a dinner provided at the golf club, silent auction and more following. New this year is an option to join us on the driving range!

5th Annual Junk in the Park

September 17 at 9am

The 5th Annual Junk in the Park is right around the corner. It will be held September 17th, 2022.

Junk in the Park is a swap meet held in the Morningside Branch Library parking lot.

Parking spaces can be rented for a $25 non-refundable fee. To sign up:

Call – (712)276-7000

Email – kalveryh@peoples-ebank.com

or stop to sign up in person at the Peters Park Flea Market. We are so excited to host this event again, and we all hope you mark your calendars to attend this outdoor sale!

Big Deck Energy

September 17 at 11am

BIG DECK ENERGY will be presenting a Best Trick Skateboard Competition at the Le Mars, IA Skatepark from 11am-3pm and immediately following is the BIG DECK ENERGY SKATEBOARD ART SHOW at Wise I Brewing Company.

Pets on Parade Run/1 mile Walk

September 17 at 9am

Pledged and timed 5k run or 1 mile fun walk with or without your pet. Free Food, silent auction, music, pet contests, vendor tables and more after the run/walk. $30 gets you a 20th Anniversary t-shirt and goodie bag. Raise $160-299 and get an awesome Slingback and raise $300 plus and get an awesome Animal Themed 32oz stainless mug. Prizes are cumulative! Start raising money today, grab your friends, family and/or co-workers to join! T-shirt will look like the photo on this event page. Contact Missie for more info at melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org or 712-252-2614 ext. 16. It’s free to attend and all ages and pets (on a leash or carrier) welcome to attend. Must raise the minimum of $30 to participate in walk or run. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/SiouxCity/2020PetsonParade

Big Deck Energy

Skate Deck Art show and Best Trick Skateboard Competition

September 17 at 11am

LeMars, Iowa skate park

Olson Concert Bash

Downtown Le Mars, Iowa

September 17

5-10:30pm

Open to all ages. Three Bands. Food Trucks and Beer Garden

Multicultural Fair

September 18 from 12-4pm

Free admission

Sioux City Convention Center

Live entertainment, arts and crafts for kids.

Informational Booths

Ethnic Food for Sale

Call (712) 279-6985 for more information!

2nd Annual Photo Scavenger Hunt

September 23 at 2:45pm

2-4 player teams

$250/team

All proceeds go to charities

Play for local charity of your choice

Downtown Sioux City

Photo Scavenger Hunt where you will search for locations based on photos that are given in a list. You must find and recreate that photo as a team. All proceeds will go to the top 2 event winner’s local charity of choice. Starting at Hard Rock Casino parking lot at 2:45pm and finishes at Bodega 401 @ 5:00 pm on September 23rd . Please mail checks to 806 E 9th St, South Sioux City NE 68776 and made out to Paul Davis Restoration.

Oktober Fest 2022

September 23-24

Norfolk, NE

www.norfolkoktoberfest.com

Nature Calls 2022

September 24 at Sioux City Convention Center

6-10pm

Enjoy beer and wine tasting, nature market vendors, food, silent and live auction, raffles and more.

Tickets can be purchased at https://woodburyparks.org/dorothy-pecaut…/nature-calls/

Alley Art Festival

September 24

Mural Art, Food, Artist Booths and Live Music

Learn more about the festival at vangardearts.com/alleyart

Fall 2022 Re-Event

September 24 at 9am

Long Lines Family Rec Center

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. By not putting your recyclable waste into the trash, natural resources and energy are conserved, valuable and potentially harmful materials are recovered, and landfill space is saved.

DROP OFF FOR FREE:

Batteries – Batteries Plus

Styrofoam – LiteForm Technologies

DROP OFF FOR A SMALL FEE (cash or check only):

Televisions – $10

Televisions 45″ or larger – $15

Computer Monitors – $5

Tablets – $5

Ink Jet/Laser Printers – $5

Desktop Copiers – $25

Full-size Copiers – $50

Microwaves – $5

Computers/VCR’s – $2

Small Misc. – $1

Fluorescent Light Bulbs – $0.50

Drop off will be in the parking lot of the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The money collected will assist in covering the cost of dismantling, recycling and proper disposal as necessary. Please contact the Environmental Services Department at 279-6222 if you have any questions. We cannot accept household hazardous materials (HHMs) at the ReEvent. HHMs can be taken to the Citizens Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street on Tuesday or Thursday from 9am to 2pm. Please call ahead for information at 402-414-4179.

Fall Fest Outdoor Yoga

October 8 at 8:30am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Friends Fall Festival and Halloween at Hillview

October 8th at 2pm

Hillview Recreation Area

Join the Friends of Plymouth County as we celebrate the end of the summer with a Fall Festival at Hillview park. Find fresh produce and homemade items in the farmer’s market and enjoy some confection perfection at the bake sale. Don’t forget to get your kiddos to the kiddie carnival followed by, of course, a stroll through the campgrounds for some classic trick-or-treating fun thanks to our visiting campers. Later be sure to swing by the Center for Outdoor Learning for our spooktacular haunted house! Reservation for Halloween campsites will begin at 8 a.m September 6th by phone ONLY. Campers registered during this weekend will receive free camping in exchange for a decorated site and participation in handing out treats for visiting trick or treaters. For more information or to get involved give us a call at 712-947-4270

Iowa State University Insect Zoo

October 8 from 10a-2p

Celebrate Fall Fest and meet some amazing insects! The Insect Zoo from Iowa State University will have several live insects and arthropods on display for you to meet and even touch. Stop out and meet some amazing arthropods!

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Cone-Acopia Fall Fest

October 9 from 11-3pm

Cone Park in Sioux City

Free Admission

Pumpkin Roll and Catapult

Coffee & Beer tastings

Live music

Fall Tubing

Games, Food & Crafts

Spay-ghetti & No Balls Dinner

October 15 at 5pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Buy your tickets at Bark Avenue @ 1007 Morningside Avenue, Your favorite volunteer or call 712-253-8394 to prepay for tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.

We will have a live and silent auction this year!

All you can eat spaghetti and dessert, Cash bar, Kids games and Adoptable pets!

Proceeds go to our Spay and Neuter fund.

Prairie Seed Harvest with Friends of Stone Park

October 18 from 5-7pm

Meet at Stone Park main office

Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night

The Ugly, Unloved and Unseen Animals

October 19 from 7-9pm

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company in Wayne, NE

Heartland Trunk or Treat

October 20

Heartland Counseling Parking Lot in SSC

5pm

Fun, Food, Friends and FREE! Come dressed and visit all the trunks for candy!

Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek Park

October 21

Dare to walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek. The short 1/2 mile hike may leave you breathless in more ways than just hiking (prepare for screams and jumps). Register by: October 18, 2022

Dates: October 21 and 22, 2022

Ages: All

Fee: $10 per person (under 2 is free)

Location: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Rd.

Due to popular demand and to keep the lines short, we are requiring tickets to be pre-purchased.

Select one of the following session times:

7:00pm-7:30pm

7:30pm-8:00pm

8:00pm-8:30pm

8:30pm-9:00pm

9:00pm-9:30pm

Buy your tickets NOW by calling our Parks & Rec office at 712-279-6126

Siouxland Cyclists 6th Annual Halloween Ride

October 29 from 3-9pm

Starting at Albrecht’s Cycle Shop

Riding the bike trails and costumes are encouraged, as well as, helmets