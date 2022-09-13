Join KCAU 9 as we proudly sponsor the Boys and Girls Home’s Tailgating For Our Kids on October 14.
Get your tickets NOW for this great event that will be held at the Main ballroom at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel. There will be cocktails on the Lawn at 6pm with upscaled tailgating food, live music and silent auction. Dinner is at 7pm with special guest speaker Lyndsey Fennelly.
Please come and support the Boys and Girls Home wearing your favorite team apparel.
To RSVP, call 712-293-4919, email development@bghome.net or visit one.bidpal.net/tailgating