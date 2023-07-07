SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day: Violet and Vivian.

They’re both 10-week-old female labrador mix puppies that will weigh about 50 pounds when fully grown.

They were found abandoned at the rescue along with their two sisters. The other two pups have already been adopted, but Violet and Vivian are both still searching for a home.

We had two of the puppies from this litter come visit us at KCAU in June of this year, so we can verify they’re super sweet, cuddly, and adorable.

Violet and Vivian are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or you’re looking to adopt, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.