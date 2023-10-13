SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day: Skeeter and Candy.

Candy is the blue female. She was found flying loose on Blackstone Avenue. Skeeter is the yellow male. He was abandoned by his previous owner.

The rescue says the two have quickly bonded, and hopes they can find a home together.

Candy and Skeeter are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.