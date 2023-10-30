SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Pumpkin and Spice.

They’re both female, one-year-old orange tabby cats. They were found on the 1400 block of Rock Street.

The rescue says they’re identical twins when it comes to looks, but Pumpkin is very friendly and outgoing, while Spice is pretty shy.

Pumpkin and Spice are both available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.