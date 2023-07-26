SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Bruno.

Bruno is a young adult male Pitbull. He is a very loving, loyal dog with a great personality and a love for affection and walks. He wants to be part of your forever family and promises to be the “goodest boy.”

He was found on the 1200 block of South Glass Street at the end of March. That means, he’s been at the shelter for more than four months. He deserves to be loved just as much as his friends.

The shelter says he’s very sweet and would make a great family dog. Bruno is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.