SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Ziggy, a young adult, male, flame-point Siamese cat. He was found on the 1800 block of West Palmer Ave.

He’s a little shy at first but warms up to you in no time. Once he does, he’s super social and ready to be your best friend!

Flame-point Siamese cats are relatively rare, so catch him while you can! Siamese also love human affection and often times require a lot of attention.

He’s a handsome guy that would love an active household. His big blue eyes and off-white coat will make you fall in love! Ziggy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.