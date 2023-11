SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Zeus.

Zeus is a middle-aged male, Collie mix that weighs about 45 pounds.

He was found on the 900 block of West 7th Street at the end of October.

The rescue says he may be a little older, but he’s a loyal dog who still has a lot of energy.

Zeus is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.