SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day!

This is Zelda, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, gray-and-white tabby cat.

She was found going on a grand adventure to the Hy-Vee on Hamilton boulevard. The shelter says she’s friendly and outgoing with people and other animals.

Maybe you could be the missing “Link” in the next chapter of the “Legend of Zelda (the cat).” Zelda is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.