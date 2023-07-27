SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Zelda, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, orange & white tabby kitten.

She was found on the 2100 block of Summit Street. The rescue says she’s a super friendly, outgoing, and playful cat who would love a home with someone willing to play with her.

Zelda deserves a loving family that is capable of giving her the attention she desires. She is also very active, so she would be paired well with an energetic, lively family.

Zelda is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.