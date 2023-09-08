SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Wrigley.

Wrigley is a nine-to-12-month-old female lion-head rabbit.

She was found on the 100 block of Sioux Street.

The rescue says she’s friendly and quiet. She also loves to snack on carrots and greens.

Wrigley is available for adoption now!

During this morning’s Stray of the Day we referred to Wrigley as Harvey. Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue has since told us that the bunny’s name was changed from Harvey to Wrigley.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.