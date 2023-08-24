SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Willis.
Willis is a six-to-nine-month-old male pitbull puppy mix. He weighs about 25 pounds and will weigh about 50 pounds when fully grown.
He was found on the 1600 block of West Willis Avenue.
The rescue says he’s quiet, gentle, and friendly.
He loves other animals and people.
Willis is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.