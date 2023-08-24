Senior Archery

August 24 at 6:#0pm

Seniors! Join us for a senior archery night. Ages 60 years on up are welcome to learn how to shoot with our state of the art bow and arrows and shooting range. Feel free to bring your own bow or use one of ours. Learn a new skill or practice an old one. Space is limited so call 605-232-0873 to reserve a spot.

Par for the Horse

STARS, Inc. Golf Classic

August 25 at Whispering Creek Golf Course

1pm Shotgun start

4 Person scramble – $400 per team

Sign up TODAY! https://www.scstars.org/golf-.html

Paws for a Cause

Are you registered. The 2023 Paws for a Cause Fun Run & Doggie Dash is one month away! This year’s event benefits Wet-Nose Rescue and will be August 26th in Le Mars, Iowa!

Want to take part, but don’t live nearby? No problem! We will mail you the goodie-filled swag bag and you can join us virtually from anywhere! Be sure to join the Paws for a Cause Facebook Group to learn more about this annual event and to register! https://www.facebook.com/groups/988328304985389/

Old Dane Golf Club Scramble

August 26th

11am Shotgun

Limited to 15 teams

Cash payouts 1st, 2nd and 3rd

$60/person or $240/team

Includes golf, cart, food and 1 drink ticket per person

Call 402-987-1100 to sign up

Bicycle and ATV Poker Run

August 27th at 8am

Join us for a bicycle and ATV poker run!

Route: Jefferson Beer Supply -> Sugar Daddy’s -> Vande Zande farm -> Jefferson Beer Supply.

$35 gets your a Wheels Club water bottle, a drink ticket, and a chance at the pot! Sponsoring nonprofit to be announced. Bring your bicycle, atv, utv, scooter, tricycle- whatever wheels you got!

Blue Moon Hike

August 30 at 8pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Did you know a blue moon is a real thing? It’s not usually blue and it only happens about every 2.5 years. Find out why it’s called a blue moon and then join us for an evening hike as we set out to observe the August full moon. Plan to be outside for an hour as we hike up to one of our peaks to get a full viewing of the moon.

Mini Golf in the Library

September 2 at 11am

South Sioux City Library

Join us for a fun Mini Golf adveture in the library. Levels are in the book aisle and around the children’s area!

Artsplash

September 2 & 3

Downtown Sioux City by Art Center

Ribs Rods and Rock’n Roll

September 8 at 5pm

Downtown Vermillion

Community wide business sponsorship, includes food, bands, fun run, corn hole, petting zoo, pony rides, wing war, car/motorcycle show and shine, oh and all of your neighbors and friends will be there. Look for your chance to volunteer.

Monarch Tagging

September 8 from 6-7:30pm

Join us for a fun citizen science project and help support monarch butterfly research! We will learn about monarch butterflies and then try our luck at catching them on the trails. We will tag the butterflies we catch, record the data, and then release the butterflies so they can continue their migration to Mexico. Butterfly nets and monarch tags will be provided. Wear sturdy walking shoes and pants. We will be walking through uneven terrain and tall grass. Meet at the Sioux City Prairie’s west gate, located on Talbot Rd. about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City. To register, call 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org.

Mental Health Awareness Walk and Fair

September 9 from 11-1pm

Heartland Counseling Services at 1201 Arbor Drive

Come out for this FREE event

Walk starting at 11:30am

Crafters, vendor booths, community information, giveaways and FREE T-shirts, lawn games, face painting, food trucks and more!

Onawa Harvest Festival presents Arcade Radio

September 9th from 8-Midnight

Onawa, Iowa

Free admission – LIVE Music – Beer Garden and Fireworks after 9:30pm

Kiwanis Shelter House – Gaukel Park

Margarita Ride 2023

September 9 at 8am

2023 Margarita Ride in Vermillion, SD. This year there are three different length rides you can choose from 15, 30, & 45 miles. And as always, tacos and margaritas starting at 11am until they’re gone. This year, we will be donating proceeds to the Vermillion Boys & Girls Club to help them keep doing great things for the community! The event is happening the same day as Ribs, Rods, & Rock’n’Roll AND USD Coyote Football vs St. Thomas. Come and spend the day in Vermillion and partake in all the fun!www.margaritaride.org/register/

T-shirt and meal/drink included with registration

Projects for Patriots 1st Annual Golf Tournament

September 12

Whispering Creek Golf Course

Noon Shotgun Start

Fun hole activities

Dinner & silent auction

$400 per foursome

Contact: info@projectsforpatriots.org

Cornhole Tournament

September 10th at 11am

Gaukel Park in Onawa, Iowa

Toss like a Boss!

Come join our Corn hole Tournament!

$30/Team

Top 3 Payout

Junior League of Sioux City FOER! Women Annual Golf Tournament

September 15 with registration at 1:30 and 3pm start

Green Valley Golf Course

visit JLSCfore.eventbrite.com to register

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

Missouri River Outdoor Expo

September 16 & 17

Ponca State Park

Two full days of FREE family fun!

Wakefield Market – Oktoberfest!

September 21 from 4-7pm

Great food, Great Vendors and LIVE MUSIC!

Wakefield, NE

6th Annual Fall Festival

September 22 from 6-8pm

September 23 from 9am-4pm

September 24 from 12-4pm

Oak Tree Farm and Gardens

Join us for a beautiful day in the country at our 6th Annual Fall Festival! Come browse the best fall home decor and more! If you’ve been to our past Fall Festivals, you will know how much fun and how great of selection this event has.

Nature Calls 2023

September 23 from 6-10pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Beer and wine tasting fundraiser – Must be 21 to attend. Purchase tickets online at: woodburyparks.org or call 712-258-0838

$50 per ticket

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City

Downtown Tailgate Party

September 23

4th and Jones Street

We’re kicking off college football season with the second annual Downtown Tailgate Party Saturday, September 23 from 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the corner of 4th and Jones Streets in Downtown Sioux City. Like last year, all proceeds will benefit Siouxland nonprofit organizations through FOR Siouxland! RE/MAX Experience and Downtown Partners invite you and your gameday crew to watch your favorite college teams on our BIG theater-like outdoor screens. While the event is free to the public, fan-favorite tailgate food and drinks will be available for purchase all day long. Making sure you don’t go thirsty, Siouxland’s favorite breweries and coffee shops are each coming up with a RE/MAX – FOR Siouxland specialty drink for this event. Come early to claim your spot and ensure you don’t miss a snap! Like any good tailgate, you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. We even have halftime entertainment covered thanks to State Steel – renowned singer/songwriter Damon Dotson will be performing your favorite hits live on stage throughout the day! You won’t want to miss it! To complete your ultimate tailgate experience, Unity Point Health Children’s Miracle Network is coordinating a cornhole tournament starting at 3:00 p.m. The tournament is $50 for a team of two and 100% of the proceeds stay local to help Siouxland area children through CMN. You can sign-up for Cornhole for the Cure day of starting at 2:00 p.m. or REGISTER TODAY by clicking the link below: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/O5HuHw?vid=zuvxm

Star Wars the Empire Strikes Back in Concert

September 30 at 7:30pm

Film live with orchestra

Tyson Events Center

Oktoberfest at Scarecrow Farm

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Bring the whole family and celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, fun contests, yard games, polka dancing and of course delicious German food and drink. Put on your lederhosen and join us in the BierGarten or on the dancefloor for a weekend you don’t want to miss!

The Kingdom of Riverssance

September 30-October 1

Kingdom of Riverssance Welcomes You to a Family Friendly event** & fun for ALL ages!!! Gates open at 10am both days

Gate Prices: Advance tickets available at Hy-Vee Stores Sept 1 – 27 – Adults 12 and over: $12

Children 6 – 12: $5

Children under 6: Free

Limited Pirates Smoker Tickets: $20

Step back in time with three full-armored jousts each day and the King’s Pirates Smoker **Bawdy Adults Only Party, and so much more.

Experience the wonder of it all.

Loess Hills Prairie See Harvest

October 2 from 5:30-7pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Free and open to the public

goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed

F.A.F.S.A. Help Night

October 5 at 5pm

South Sioux City Public Library Youth Dept.

Are you planning on going to college? Do you and your family need some help figuring out what to do? Is the FAFSA confounding you? Do you just want some help figuring it out? Come to the library. Ms. Donna can help you complete the FAFSA and also help you do some of the other parts of figuring out how to go to college.

Please register here: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10995261

Siouxland YMCA Fall Fest 2023

October 13 at 6pm

This event is filled with family fun for all ages.

YMCA in South Sioux City

Dueling Pianos

October 26 at 7pm

Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield.

Halloween ComicFest at Acme!

Free comics for everyone!

October 28 at 11am

Who wants some FREE Comic Books! It’s time for ACME Halloween Fest 2023 at ACME Comics! ACME Comics is celebrating the Halloween season by giving away FREE comics to fans. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comics and comic shops are great! ACME is the perfect location to get into the spooktacular season: from zombies, vampires, monsters, aliens and more, ACME has it all when it comes to Halloween fun! FREE Comics from 11:00 to 3:00! Wear your costume for even more fun!