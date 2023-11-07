SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Violet!

Violet is a nine-to-12-week-old female, black labrador mix puppy that weighs about 10 pounds now and will grow to be about 60 pounds.

She was found on the 1000 block of Iowa Street.

The rescue says she’s just a baby and will need some training as she gets older.

Violet will be available for adoption beginning Nov. 8.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.