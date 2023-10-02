SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Viking.

Viking is a nine-to-12 month old male, Labrador mix puppy that weighs about 45 pounds and will eventually grow to be about 85 pounds.

He was found at the intersection of Viking Drive and Cheyenne Boulevard.

The rescue says he’s a smart, loving, and playful dog with a lot of energy.

Viking is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.