SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Venus.

Venus is a three-to-four-month-old female, Labrador mix puppy that weighs about 20-pounds now, and will grow to be about 50 pounds.

She was found on the 100 block of 13th Street.

The rescue said she’s a happy, healthy, and energetic pup that’s the perfect age for training and could make for a great hunting dog.

Venus is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.