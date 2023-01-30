SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet Tory, Today’s Stray of the Day.

A 2-to-3 year old, female, brown-and-white Bull Terrier, she was found as a stray on the north-side of town.

The shelter says she doesn’t get along well with other dogs but she’s friendly with people. She wants to be the queen of the house but will give you all the love and attention you could dream.

She’s also got a lot of energy, so she’ll need long walks and plenty of room to run around. If you have a big back yard and lots of toys to play with, she will be a happy girl.

Tory is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.