SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Toots, a 3-to-4-year-old, female, American Bulldog mix.

She was found on the 2700 block of Adel Street. The shelter says that she’s a friendly girl who would love a big yard to run around in.

Although Toots is fairly large, she makes a great cuddle buddy, perfect to cozy up with and love on in these frigid temperatures, and exercise and adventure with during the warmer months.

Toots is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.