SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Tilly.

Tilly is a one-year-old female brown tabby cat.

The rescue says she’s mellow and laid-back and she loves attention.

She’s still young and likes to play, but she’s a bit of a couch potato.

Tilly is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.